KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 24 — The government, through the relevant agencies, will ensure the electorate will be able to fulfil their voting rights in the Kemaman parliamentary by-election on December 2 even if floods were to occur.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs, and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said a total of 83 locations in the Kemaman parliamentary constituency have been registered as temporary evacuation centres (PPS), and out of this number, 18 PPS have been gazetted as polling centres.

He said all agencies, including the Kemaman District Disaster Management Committee, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the Social Welfare Department (JKM) will collaborate and coordinate duties to facilitate the voting process.

“The Election Commission (EC) has also informed us that they will implement the Disaster Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) used during the 15th general election, so the same SOP will be used in this by-election if floods occur,” told newsmen after a visit to the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Atas Tol here today.

The Kemaman by-election will see a straight fight between Barisan Nasional candidate former Chief of Defence Force Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is representing PAS. — Bernama

