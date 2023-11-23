SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — The appointment of YTL Power International Berhad as a strategic partner of KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) for the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant project was done in a transparent and systematic procedure.

Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Ng Suee Lim said the strategic partner appointment process began on November 12, 2019 through the request for proposal (RFP) that was advertised openly in the mass media.

“A total of 38 companies, including from overseas, were interested in developing this project and they were comprehensively assessed by professionals. As a result of the first phase of evaluation, a total of 14 companies were shortlisted and, after further assessment, it was whittled down to five companies.

“In the final assessment, the panelists carried out onsite evaluation and saw the effectiveness of the technologies proposed by the companies. The board of directors approved YTL Power International Berhad as KDEBWM’s strategic partner,” he said.

Advertisement

He said this in reply to a question from Muhammad Hilman Idham (PN-Gombak Setia) regarding the process implemented by the government in choosing YTL Power International Berhad as a strategic partner of KDEBWM for the WTE project.

Ng said the selection of YTL Power International Berhad was done after passing all selection parameters set by the assessment panel, including taking into account the experience and expertise in the energy sector.

“The state government will look at every condition in the collaboration agreement, which has been signed, with a fine tooth comb.

Advertisement

“This agreement will have in detail things regarding obligations, including the capital, profit, loss, authority, responsibility, dispute settlement and so on,” he said. — Bernama