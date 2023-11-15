SHAH ALAM, Nov 15 — The Selangor government will continue to draft and gazette enactments or by-laws for solid waste management and public cleansing to address illegal dumping in the state.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Ng Suee Lim said so far 57 active illegal waste dumping sites have been identified, with the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) area recording the highest number at 18 sites followed by the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) with 13 sites.

Ng said the existing act, which is the Local Government Act 1976, is not sufficient to control the operation of landfills which allows local authorities (PBT) to make by-laws.

“Enforcement for Selangor is currently limited under the authority of the Collection, Discard and Disposal By-law 2007. The fine for dumping garbage is a maximum of RM2,000 only. It also limits the actions that can be taken against operators of illegal waste sites.

“The state government is aware and has tried to improve the law related to garbage disposal activities by enacting the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Enactment in 2020. However, it did not receive a response from the Federal Government in 2019 and 2020,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting, here today.

He said this in response to a question from Cheong Kian Young (PH-Kajang) regarding the effectiveness of the existing act and the list of active illegal waste dumping sites in Selangor.

Ng, who is also the Sekinchan assemblyman, added that the proposed drafting of the Collection, Disposal and Discard By-law 2007 to the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing By-law will be tabled at the state executive council (MMKN) in December 2022.

“Most recently, MMKN last June considered and rejected the proposal to apply the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 for Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing in Selangor.

“MMKN agrees that the drafting and gazetting of enactments or by-laws continue under the provisions of the laws in force. Therefore, this proposed draft formulation is being reviewed and discussed again with all Selangor PBTs (local authorities) before being taken up for consideration by the state authorities,” he said. — Bernama