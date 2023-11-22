KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Communication and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has today confirmed that the organisers of the Coldplay concert tonight agreed to employ a "kill switch" for the event.

Fahmi said he does not foresee any problem with the British band as it supports the Palestinian cause, after Perikatan Nasional (PN) protested against the government for allowing the concert to go on.

"The prime minister has also said the band you know, is very supportive of Palestine. So, we are upbeat about the concert today.

"If there's one thing I would advise to all who are going please try to use public transport. God willing, public transport will be will be available until very late,” he told reporters at the Digital Transformation Leader’s CxO Summit here.

Last month, the Communications and Digital Ministry said it had told organisers of foreign artistes' concerts to create a "kill switch" to avoid repeating the controversial stunt by British band The 1975 at Good Vibes Festival 2023.

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said the kill switch is to stop the concert by cutting the power supply so that the event could not go on.

On the first night of Good Vibes, The 1975’s performance was cut short after its frontman Healy launched into an expletive-ridden tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws and followed up with a deep mouth-to-mouth kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald.

The music festival, which was celebrating its 10th anniversary, was later cancelled by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil based on organiser Future Sound Asia’s letter of undertaking to guarantee the conduct of the band.

Meanwhile, PN politicians have been linking the upcoming Coldplay concert to current affairs in the Middle East in an attempt to portray the Anwar administration as caring less about the plight of Palestinians.

In response to Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal from Bersatu who asked about a call by Muslim conservatives to ban the concert on grounds that it is “inappropriate”, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the British outfit is among dozens of rock bands that support the Palestinian cause.

Yesterday, the police said concertgoers at Stadium Bukit Jalil tonight will be subjected to full body and bag checks at all outer and inner stadium entrances.

With an expected crowd of some 75,000 people, Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Zam Halim Jamaluddin said thorough preparations involving all police departments and units have been made to ensure public safety and peace.