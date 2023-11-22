KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — British rock band Coldplay landed at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang last night.

The band who flew in via a private jet from Perth, Australia are here for their “Music of the Sphere World Tour (MOTSWT) Live” in Bukit Jalil National Stadium tonight.The band and their entourage were spotted exiting Subang Airport.

It is believed the band headed straight to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium for a soundcheck as a few videos of them doing so have been circulating on X (formerly Twitter).

In a couple of videos shared by user Coldplay Malaysia, the band’s frontman Chris Martin is heard rehearsing a few of the band’s hit songs including The Scientist and Paradise.

Advertisement

Tomorrow will be a para-para-paradise. Credit to @bowlertegar (Telegram) pic.twitter.com/vZOrw7z0v5 — Coldplay Malaysia (@ColdplayMsia) November 21, 2023

The Coldplay MOTSWT will mark the band’s first time performing in Malaysia and around 75,000 people are expected to attend the sold-out show.

In conjunction with the concert, LRT operation for Bukit Jalil will be extended till 1am.

Advertisement

Another video Coldplay soundcheck The Scientist. Credit to @bowlertegar (Telegram) pic.twitter.com/f4ydE7x48U — Coldplay Malaysia (@ColdplayMsia) November 21, 2023

The Malaysian Stadium Board has also announced that they’ve provided extra toilets as well as prayer rooms to accommodate concertgoers.

Full body and bag checks will also be conducted at all the entrances by the police according to Cheras police chief Assistant Commissioner Zam Halim Jamaluddin.