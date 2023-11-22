KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Education Ministry today reminded all educational institutions under its jurisdiction to adhere strictly to the prescribed security procedures, and comply with directives issued by the authorities.

In a statement, it emphasised the importance of promptly reporting any threat to security to both the police and the ministry.

The reminder comes following reported bomb threats at several international schools yesterday.

The ministry underscored its commitment to prioritising the safety of students, teachers and other staff of educational institutions under its jurisdiction, as well as to work closely with the police in the matter.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said yesterday the police had received 19 reports of false bomb threats via email to several private and government schools. The affected schools comprised seven in Selangor, five in Kuala Lumpur, three in Johor, two in Penang, and one each in Perak and Negeri Sembilan.

Today, one more similar police report was made by an international school in Kajang, Selangor. — Bernama

