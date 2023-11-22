KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Malaysian actor Datuk Aaron Aziz was one of many panicked parents who rushed to pick up their children after a bomb threat email was sent to 19 international schools yesterday.

The 47-year-old star of KL Gangster shared his tensed drive to Setia Alam in a TikTok video that showed him urging fellow parents to stay calm upon reaching the commotion-filled school foyer.

“Now, everything’s a mess, some scared parents are skipping the queue and it’s understandable,” said a visibly worried Aaron. “But in situations like this, remain calm, don’t be kancheong (nervous).

“Follow the orders given, if you’re asked to queue, then do it. If one person cuts in line, then others will follow and things will get worse.”

Besides calling out parents, he also thanked the police for keeping the situation under control.

The bomb threat email, which was sent to 19 schools in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Perak and Negeri Sembilan, turned out to be a hoax.

