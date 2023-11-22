KUCHING, Nov 22 — SMK Kuching High has evacuated its students and staff after the school received a bomb threat by email at 11.30am today.

When contacted, Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said he is aware of the situation and would issue a statement soon.

It is understood that the police bomb squad and Special Branch personnel are currently at the school.

Based on a WhatsApp message, which is said to be from the school’s principal, the school received a message saying its safety would be threatened at 3pm today.

“For the safety of the students and staff, the school has decided to let afternoon session students leave early,” said the message.

“If you have any questions, please contact the form teacher.”

The message also informed parents to pick their children up from the school immediately.

Yesterday, classes were stopped at 19 schools nationwide due to a bomb hoax email.

Inspector general of police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the schools were in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, Perak, and Negeri Sembilan. — Borneo Post Online