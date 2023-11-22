GEORGE TOWN, Nov 22 — Another international school in Penang has said that it too received a bomb threat from an unknown email yesterday.

The school received the email at 9.42am yesterday but only lodged a police report today.

It is the third school to receive the bomb threat in Penang, in what appeared to be a nationwide hoax.

Northeast district acting police chief Supt V. Saravanan said the school in Batu Ferringhi received the email from the email [email protected] with the same title as the ones received by the two other schools yesterday.

A total of 19 schools nationwide received the same bomb hoax email yesterday.

Of the 19 international schools targeted, seven were in Selangor, five in Kuala Lumpur, three in Johor, two in Penang, and one each in Perak and Negeri Sembilan.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said similar emails were also sent to 70 schools in Jamaica earlier this month.

The IGP said yesterday full security flushes were performed by the police at all the affected schools and no evidence of any explosives were detected, adding that investigators believe the threats to have been made by a disturbed individual with a possible history of being abused as a child.