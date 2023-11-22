KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — An Auditor-General’s Report released today has called into question the performance of the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Programme’s (PRAB) Phase 1 in three river basins in Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang.

The first volume of the 2022 report on ministries, federal agencies and statutory bodies released today said that Putrajaya had allocated RM145 million for that phase between 2015 and 2022, yet the flood forecasting accuracy rate stood low at 5.6 per cent and could only issue warnings two days in advance.

“In terms of flood system performance, seven forecasts of monsoon floods were not issued seven days earlier, with 51 warnings issued less than two days before the predicted flood date.

“306 areas did not meet the forecast, and 183 areas experienced flooding without corresponding flood warnings,” said the report.

The report also said the programme’s North East Monsoon Report showed substantial discrepancy, with 28 announcements displaying a difference exceeding 0.5 meters between the forecasted and actual event values.

PRAB encompasses four main integrated components: the development of a hydrological data tracking system, a database system and ICT infrastructure, a flood forecasting and modelling system, and improvements to the warning and notification system.

However, in terms of infrastructure, the report disclosed that 10 planned station upgrades and new builds were not implemented.

Additionally, 13 valuable hydrological equipment pieces, costing RM0.77 million, were left uninstalled.

The programme is under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS), which was tasked with coordinating and monitoring the programme.

It was originally planned to be implemented in three phases, with Phase 1 scheduled from 2015 to 2024 in the main river basins of Sungai Kelantan, Sungai Terengganu, and Sungai Pahang.

Despite the setbacks in Phase 1, plans for Phase 2, which began in 2018 and includes 38 river basins nationwide, are underway, with completion expected in 2025.

JPS is also looking to expand PRAB to other river basins in Sabah and Sarawak in Phase 3.