SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — Police arrested two men and seized over 191 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs believed to be methamphetamine worth over RM6 million in Bukit Puchong, near here, on November 12.

Deputy Selangor Police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi said the two men, aged 32 and 36, acting as transporters, hid the drugs in a Ford Ranger truck.

“The two individuals, who were in a Perodua Alza car, were arrested at a road in Bukit Puchong at 7.30pm. After interrogating them, police found the drugs weighing 191.516kg in the Ford Ranger parked about 15 metres from where they were arrested,” she told a media conference here today.

She said investigations revealed that the duo, a mechanic and a labourer, obtained the drugs from a neighbouring country up north before smuggling them in through the east coast, adding that they would keep the drugs in the Klang Valley before sending them to Kedah.

The duo received payments of between RM5,000 and RM7,000 each for every delivery.

She said both suspects tested positive for drugs and also have criminal and drug-related records.

“The total value of the drugs seized is RM6.32 million. Both men have been remanded until Wednesday (November 22) and we are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sasikala Devi said debt was the motive behind the alleged extortion and wrongful confinement of a Bangladeshi journalist by several individuals, including police personnel.

She said that, so far, eight individuals have been arrested and that police are tracking down four more men — three locals and a foreigner.

“The cause of the incident is that the victim owed one of the individuals who has been arrested,” she said.

On November 10, three low-ranking police personnel aged 28 to 34 were arrested at the Criminal Investigation Division office of the Gombak District Police Headquarters at 9.30pm. — Bernama