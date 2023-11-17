IPOH, Nov 17 — Two brothers believed to be members of a gang known as ‘Geng Bulat’ were brought before the Sessions Court here today to face several charges of gang and armed robberies last month.

Ahmad Fazrin Naharoddin, 31, who had his left hand bandaged, and Mohamad Hafiz Naharoddin, 28, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were accused of committing armed gang robbery against S. Sarala, 36, involving RM200 in cash, at KK Hanans Cash and Carry at Desa Rishah Indah here at about 3.35pm, Oct 12.

The charge before Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad was framed under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and possible whipping.

The two were also accused of committing a gang robbery against S. Latchemee, 50, by stealing a Samsung Note 3 and an Oppo branded mobile phone, a gold ring, a handbag containing an identification card, driver’s license, credit card, bank card, cash of about RM200 and a pair of gold earrings, armed with a machete.

The offence was allegedly committed at the ESP Computer Network Shop in Desa Rishah Menglembu here at about 11.30am on Oct 23.

Ahmad Fazrin also pleaded not guilty on three other charges filed against him along with another person still at large, for armed group robbery around the district between 9pm, Oct 5, and 6.30pm, Oct 17.

In a separate court, Ahmad Fazrin pleaded not guilty to the charge of housebreaking at No 10 Persiaran Pengkalan Barat 1, Taman Mei Kin Pasir Puteh here between 8.30am and 1.30pm on Oct 20.

The charge read out before Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif was framed under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of up to five years and a fine, and an extended prison term of up to 14 years if the offence involves theft.

Mohamad Hafiz was then charged in the Magistrate’s Court with the charge of trafficking 34.87g of heroin on the side of the road at Rapat Baru here at about 4.45pm, Oct 23.

The charge framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act (Act 234) provides for the death penalty, or life imprisonment, or a minimum of 12 lashes, if convicted.

He also pleaded not guilty in the same court to another charge of stealing a donation box belonging to a mosque and madrasah at Kedai Santan Segar Manjoi here at about 11.15am on Sept 14.

Apart from that, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing a container containing approximately RM500 in coins at shop No 11, Laluan Rasi Jaya 4B, Taman Rasi Jaya, Menglembu here at 4.28pm on Oct 17.

The two charges were filed under Section 380 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, or a fine, or both.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Evangelin Simon Silvaraj, Qurratu’aini Khalifah, Noor Nabilah Norzam and Nurul Hidayu Zakaria while the two accused who were unemployed and unmarried were represented by lawyer R. R. Segaran.

The court then allowed a bail of RM27,500 for Ahmad Fazrin for all charges in one surety while no bail was allowed for Mohamad Hafiz, with Jan 11 set for the mention of all the cases.

On Oct 23, the police arrested two local men believed to have attempted to kill a policeman on duty when he was dragged by a car driven by the suspects in an incident in Kampung Gajah.

A team of policemen was reported to be chasing the suspects from Ipoh towards Kampung Gajah after receiving information about a robbery using a machete, eventually arresting them near a mosque in Labu Kubong. — Bernama