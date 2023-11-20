KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) new Boeing 737-8 aircraft will make its first commercial flight to Kota Kinabalu today via Malaysia Airlines flight MH2640, departing Kuala Lumpur at 3.40pm.

MAG, the parent company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, held the launch ceremony earlier today to commemorate the arrival of the new aircraft.

Chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said that the induction of the new Boeing 737-8 would allow MAG to enhance its customer experience, improve operational and fuel efficiency, and meet future network growth requirements to support its vision for the national carrier.

“The inclusion of the 737-8 in our fleet holds more significance than just refreshing our ageing aircraft.

“It acts as a meaningful bridge, connecting our history with a new era, aligning with our Long-Term Business Plan 2.0 goals as we work towards becoming Asia’s leading travel and aviation services group,” he said.

MAG said it has an order book of 25 737-8 aircraft through its operating lease with Air Lease Corporation (ALC), which will be delivered progressively to 2026.

It said the aircraft would service destinations across domestic Malaysia before expanding to other networks across Asean and Asia as more of the aircraft type enter into service.

The group said the 737-8 would feature state-of-the-art wireless in-flight entertainment, showcasing a wide variety of content that is set to elevate the in-flight entertainment paradigm by providing passengers with ample choices.

It added that similar to its refreshed Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, the 737-8 would offer similar seating configurations comprising 12 seats in Business Class and 162 seats in Economy Class.

As part of its broader connectivity strategy, MAG said Malaysia Airlines would introduce high-quality internet connectivity, which would mark the first time MAG incorporates this feature into its narrowbody fleet, allowing customers to stay connected throughout their journey. — Bernama