SEPANG, Nov 15 — Malaysia Airlines has announced the full resumption of its in-flight service offerings across all sectors following the catering transition that took effect on September 1, 2023.

This comprehensive reinstatement includes complete beverage offerings, full hot meals and reinstatement of special meals.

Malaysia Aviation Group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said the airline is also introducing enhanced meal offerings and refreshed menus across sectors as it seeks to elevate the onboard dining experience.

“As a global airline, Malaysia Airlines sets high standards for our product offerings and services onboard, being the embassy on wings for the country and the champion for Malaysian Hospitality,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the reinstatement of Malaysia Airlines’ full in-flight service offerings announcement here today.

He said the airline fully understood that customer experience transcended isolated incidents or single interactions, rather, it is a dynamic and ever-evolving journey that required continuous improvements.

“We are actively pursuing growth opportunities and forging strategic partnerships to ensure that meals offered to our guests are beyond optimal standard and uncompromised in quality,” he said.

The full resumption comes following the delivery of the remaining 10 hi-lifts, which commenced operations at the end of October 2023, enabling the airline to progressively commence its full in-flight service offerings since November 1, 2023 with a commitment to fulfil its November 15, 2023 restoration targets.

As part of its catering business continuity plan, the airline established a temporary distribution centre, the MAG Catering Operations (MCAT), to manage the assembly of food and beverage items and the uplifting of meals onboard via hi-lift trucks.

The MCAT facility strictly complies with safety standards set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and local health authorities.

With this enhancement, the MCAT operations has strengthened significantly with a fleet of 24 hi-lifts, six freezers, two chillers and two ware wash machines, enabling the airline to service previously affected routes more efficiently and promptly.

The airline is now self-handling an average of 18,000 meals daily, collaborating closely with its partners to maintain the highest standards of quality and service.

Meanwhile, Izham said the third-party meal suppliers are MAS Awana Sdn Bhd which is 60 per cent-owned by MAG, Sajian Ambang Sdn Bhd, Syed Food Industry Sdn Bhd, QL Kitchen Sdn Bhd, Fantastic Food Factory Sdn Bhd, AlQina Cuisine, Cosmic Culinary Food Solution, Koperasi Petronas and satay provider Wanmalinja Food Industries Sdn Bhd.

The overall catering costs pre-September (during Brahim’s) is two per cent of the operation cost and then rose by 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent of its total costs in 2023 with the nine third-party suppliers. — Bernama