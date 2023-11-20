SHAH ALAM, Nov 20 — The Selangor government will blacklist developers who do not fulfil conditions regarding the Bumiputera quota, said state Housing and Heritage Committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah.

He said the committee retained the same mechanism in determining the Bumiputera quota percentage based on the Selangor State Housing blueprint for any development project.

“If a developer does not comply with the Bumiputera quota requirements or the developer has oversold the non-Bumiputera units, then the process of blanket consent or blanket approval cannot proceed.

“The developer will be blacklisted from making any applications for the release of Bumiputera quota at the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) and imposed with heftier fines,” he said when replying to a question from Michelle Ng (PH-Subang Jaya) regarding the sales of Bumiputera lots to non-Bumiputeras at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Advertisement

Borhan said the regulation is imposed during the approval process of land ownership and changes in land use conditions, which will be sanctioned by the state executive council (MMKN) and issued by the Selangor Land and Mines Office (PTGS).

“Developers must ensure the Bumiputera quota conditions are complied with during the process of property sales. The PTGS will assess the application for blanket consent or blanket approval by developers,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement