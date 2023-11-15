SHAH ALAM, Nov 15 — A Selangor government backbencher today proposed the creation of a housing sales reporting system between the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) and housing developers, which to be updated weekly by the developers, to avoid scams in selling Bumiputera lots to non-Bumiputeras.

Michelle Ng Mei Sze (DAP-Subang Jaya) said the system practised in Singapore needs to be adopted as there had been reports alleging that non-Bumiputera buyers who purchased Bumiputera lots had to pay penalties because they were deceived by developers who did not disclose the true status of the lots sold to them.

“The state government has to look into the existing system and make some improvements to protect housebuyers,” she said when debating the Supply Enactment Bill at the State Assembly sitting here.

She said the reports should include information such as the price of each unit, units with Bumiputera status, lots that have been sold, and details of the buyers of those lots to avoid issues of selling Bumiputera lots to non-Bumiputeras.

Apart from that, the LPHS should require developers to provide a bank guarantee that can be forfeited if the developer sells Bumiputera lots to non-Bumiputeras without proper authorisation.

She said laws should also be amended to allow the state government to claim damages from the directors of the developing companies or the parent companies.

She also proposed that developers, their parent companies, and the directors of companies found selling Bumiputera lots to non-Bumiputeras be blacklisted, and all development projects associated with them not be approved by any local authorities. — Bernama

