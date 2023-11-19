SUNGAI BULOH, Nov 19 — The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) which was allocated RM100 million to implement socio-economic development programmes for the Indian community, particularly the B40 group, has distributed RM62 million to more than 100,000 recipients so far.

Mitra’s Special Task Force Committee chairman Datuk R. Ramanan said the aid was also given out to the B40 group under its Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Assistance programme.

“We will empower Mitra next year. To date, we have distributed RM62 million and the rest will be paid out in phases,” he told reporters here today.

Ramanan, who is also Sungai Buloh assemblyman, was speaking at the parliamentary constituency’s Deepavali Open House, here today.

He said there will be a special year-end retreat organised for the officers, directors, and committee members of Mitra to discuss the initiatives for 2024, toward empowering and strengthening Malaysia’s Indian community, focusing on the B40 group.

Most of the initiatives in the approved RM62 million were for education, higher education, kindergartens, schools, and healthcare, he added.

“As long as I am Mitra Chairman, priority will be given to education because this is our legacy, our future. We must invest in our students and their future. Education is the most powerful weapon,” he said. — Bernama

