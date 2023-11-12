KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The celebration of Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is joyously being observed across the country today, with Hindu devotees taking advantage of the good weather in the morning to perform religious ceremonies at temples in their respective areas.

Dressed in vibrant clothing, people are enjoying this festive day by spending time with family, cooking delightful meals, visiting relatives and friends, and importantly, hosting open houses.

In Kuala Lumpur, a private sector employee, S. Dharviin, 33, who works in Kedah, described this year’s celebration as meaningful. He was able to return to his hometown in Batu Caves earlier and enjoyed the added benefits of toll-free travel and freedom from Covid-19 restrictions.

“The last time I had the opportunity to experience the ‘balik kampung’ atmosphere like this was before I started working in Kedah about eight years ago. The dishes that my family and I prepared this year were also very special, including banana leaf rice, idli and murukku,” he told Bernama at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Batu Caves here.

Chifuyu Sugimoto, a 31-year-old Japanese citizen, is excited about celebrating Deepavali after being fascinated by an article in a travel magazine about the colours of Malaysian festivities.

In Penang, the Muniswarar Temple in Jalan Baru and the Arulmigu Karumariamman Temple in Seberang Jaya were among the focal points for Hindu devotees from 7am to carry out religious ceremonies.

A devotee lights a vilakku or tradition lamp while performing prayers in conjunction with Deepavali at the Arulmigu Karumariamman temple in Butterworth. — Bernama pic

Private sector worker K. Devan, 37, said he was initially worried about the weather but felt relieved to find good weather this morning.

In Pahang, Hindu followers began visiting the Sri Mariamman Temple on Jalan Seri Kemunting, Kuantan, early in the morning, dressed in colourful attire in conjunction with the celebration.

In Alor Setar, Kedah, a visitor to the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Temple, S. Darshini, 34, said her family did not return to their hometown in Teluk Intan, Perak this year because her grandmother wanted to experience celebrating the festival in the city.

As early as 7am, the entire family had arrived at the temple for prayers, and preparations for the celebration had been made over a week in advance, with homemade kuih and kolam decorations to reduce expenses. — Bernama