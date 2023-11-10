PUTRAJAYA, Nov 10 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer will be seconded to the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) Special Task Force Committee to help monitor the management of its fund, said committee chairman Datuk R. Ramanan.

He said this was to ensure that the fund was fully utilised and distributed in a more transparent manner for the development of the Indian community.

“I thank Tan Sri Azam Baki (MACC chief) because he has given us his officer who will also be present (during meetings) and will guide us to make sure no mismanagement (of funds) happens,” he told a press conference here today.

This move would ensure that every application to Mitra would be subjected to a clearer screening process, he said.

Advertisement

Ramanan said this when commenting on Azam’s statement last Tuesday that MACC investigations into the misappropriation of Mitra funds had been completed and those involved had been charged. Azam was reported to have made recommendations to strengthen Mitra’s management procedure.

In 2021, more than 300 companies and non-governmental organisations were reported to have been investigated over alleged irregularities in grant allocations worth RM203 million issued by Mitra since 2019.

Mitra committee member RSN Rayer, who was present at the press conference, said he was confident that perception towards Mitra would improve in the future.

Advertisement

“I also believe that under the leadership of the chairman and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Mitra will achieve its objective of helping more people from the Indian community,” said Rayer, who is also Jelutong Member of Parliament.

Asked about Mitra’s plans for next year to improve the socioeconomic status of Indians, Ramanan said they would focus more on education.

According to him, more than 10,000 students had received Mitra grant allocations, with 7,000 getting aid totalling RM30.96 million this year. — Bernama