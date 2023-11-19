KEMAMAN, Nov 19 — Heavy rains from dawn this morning have not hampered Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor from carrying on with his campaign for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election.

“I do not waste time, as time is gold for me. I covered as many areas and met as many voters as possible from early morning.

“We cannot stop the rain, but in certain places where people gather to seek shelter, it becomes an advantage,” he said after a meet and greet session with the campaign machinery at the Kampung Chabang District Voting Centre, here today.

Today is the second day of the campaign and the former Chief of Defence Forces said he received a very encouraging response from the voters so far.

He was also very pleased with the extraordinary enthusiasm of the BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery in assisting with his campaign.

“I have met many election campaign machinery and this time it is truly extraordinary. I am seeing BN and other components under the Unity government, there is a cohesion and clear objective,” he said.

The Election Commission has set early voting on Nov 28 and polling day on Dec 2.

The Kemaman by-election was called following the Sept 26 decision by the Terengganu Elections Court to nullify PAS candidate, Che Alias Hamid’s victory in the 15th general election.

The state constituency has 141,790 eligible voters, who include 387 police personnel, nine army personnel, and 12 overseas absentee voters. — Bernama