SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has never made any remark categorising Hamas as a terrorist organisation, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

“What recent remark? He never said that, even in Parliament.

“This is insinuating (something) he has never insinuated. We condemn all acts of terrorism,” Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, told the Malaysian media when asked about an allegation by the Concerned Lawyers for Justice (CLJ).

In a statement, CLJ claimed that Anwar has insinuated that Hamas is a terrorist organisation and it expressed its disappointment for the same.

“We call upon Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to carefully consider the implications of his statements and to approach the matter with a balanced and informed perspective,” said the CLJ.

Fahmi is in San Francisco as part of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s delegation to the 30th Apec Economic Leaders Meeting, which ends today. — Bernama

