SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 17 ― Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the post of Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general vacated by Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff will be filled as soon as possible.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, said he was informed by J-KOM deputy director-general (Community Communications) Datuk Ismail Yusop regarding Mohammad Agus' resignation.

“So, we extend our thanks and that individual now does not have any links with the government or J-KOM.

“I have yet to speak to the prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) regarding this matter. I believe steps to fill the post will be taken as soon as possible,” he told the Malaysian media here on Thursday.

He said this when asked to comment on Mohammad Agus’ resignation.

Mohammad Agus yesterday confirmed that he had submitted his notice of resignation as J-KOM director-general to the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Mohammad Agus, who was appointed to the post on February 2 this year, said he was resigning because he had received a new job offer and not due to pressure from any quarters. ― Bernama