KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Parties calling for a review of the anti-hopping law due to the alleged loophole in the legislation should instead amend their respective constitutions, says PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

He said there had already been months of discussions leading to a consensus on the law previously, and it was the best compromise that all parties could agree to at the time.

“To me, the loophole exists because parties such as Bersatu, unlike those in PH, did not amend the party’s constitution that if an MP goes against the way, that constitutes a resignation from the party.

“If this had happened from among Pakatan Harapan, that’s not a problem, because the respective constitutions have already addressed that loophole during the negotiations, the last two years leading up to the draft date.

Advertisement

“PH has always said there is a loophole but Bersatu was the one who said they prefer to leave it open like that because Tan Sri Muhyiddin cited his experience that he was sacked by Umno for what he thinks was a moral decision,” he said during a press conference at the Asia School of Business here today.

He was asked to comment on Muhyiddin’s statement recently describing the anti-hopping law as flawed, and called for its review after four Bersatu MPs pledged their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. — Bernama

Advertisement