KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — A concept paper for GovTech, which will integrate government operations into a single and seamless digital platform, will be presented at the upcoming National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting in December, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said the paper will outline strategic initiatives and innovative technology solutions proposed to improve public sector services, with the focus being on leveraging the latest technology to streamline government operations, increase efficiency, and provide better services to the public.

“This presentation is a critical step to integrating technology into government processes, symbolising the commitment to digital transformation and modernisation of the public sector,” he told a press conference to provide an update on the Executive Digital Leadership Programme here today.

He said GovTech aims to revolutionise public sector services by integrating government operations into a single and seamless digital platform. This initiative centres on the creation of an interconnected digital ecosystem, enabling citizens to access various government services easily and efficiently.

Advertisement

“By leveraging data and analytics, GovTech strives to facilitate more informed, responsive, and effective governance,” he said.

Rafizi said Padu, the government’s central database hub, is being established to ground the transition.

Integrating such a platform is critical to ensuring data-driven decision-making and governance are executed throughout the public sector, the minister said.

Advertisement

“It forms the basis for key enablers, such as the tabling of the Omnibus Act, to take shape.

“By mandating greater data sharing between ministries and agencies, the government will be able to maximise the efficiency and exhaustive potential of Padu,” he said.

It is the level of granularity that is critical to revising the role of information technology and the process of digital implementation, he said.

“However, insofar as digital transformation is concerned, leaders need the requisite skills to understand the complexities of this endeavour.

“This is why building Malaysia’s digital leadership is pivotal. Only with a digitally savvy, agile civil service will the government be able to successfully embark on this transition,” he said.

To that end, the first cohort of the Executive Digital Leadership (EDL) Programme was launched on November 14, 2023, consisting of 55 participants, with 35 coming from the public sector and the remaining 20 from the private sector.

As participants immerse themselves in the three-month course, the focus now turns to the second cohort and beyond, he said.

A consistent uptake of programmes like EDL will ensure successive generations will have the capabilities to drive Malaysia forward to the next era of technological progress, he added. — Bernama