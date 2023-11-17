KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Former Community Communication Department (J-KOM) director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff and an official from the agency today denied that a video of them engaged in lewd conversation was genuine.

In a press conference this evening, Mohammad Agus and J-KOM official Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani claimed the video to be doctored, and accused a “Mr H” of being the mastermind of a purported plot to smear them.

They described “Mr H” as another J-KOM official but would not name him.

“I deny the video. I want to say that the video is doctored, edited, and framed. I’m not the one who has been framed; this friend of mine that I consider like my own child, he is the one who has been framed,” Mohammad Agus said when referring to Abdul Wahab during a press conference that was also broadcast online.

Mohammad Agus added that he has made a police report over the videos.

News of the video emerged online yesterday, with Mohammad Agus confirming shortly after that he had resigned his position at J-KOM as rumoured.

However, he denied that he had been pressured to resign and insisted he was leaving to take up a job offer elsewhere.

In the PC today, Abdul Wahab claimed the conspiracy began after he met “Mr H” at the latter’s office earlier this month.

He said subsequent meetings were arranged, involving visits to hotels around Kuala Lumpur, ostensibly to meet influential individuals mentioned by “Mr H.”

During these encounters, Abdul Wahab said “Mr H” claimed to have received information about Mohammad Agus’s involvement in immoral activities and that he was on a mission to cleanse the department of such elements.

“I was instructed by Mr H to make a video recording of a conversation with Mohammad Agus to get him involved in perverse and immoral activities,” said Abdul Wahab.

However, he insisted that the video he made did not include audio.

“I was surprised when the video recording was shared by Chegu Bard on his Facebook page.

“Even more surprising is that the video recording has been edited by an irresponsible party using voice-over techniques. I would like to point out that the audio content in the video is fake, fabricated and untrue,” he said.

Chegu Bard is the nickname of activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, a former PKR figure who is now with Perikatan Nasional.

Abdul Wahab also said that he would make a police report soon and would give all the necessary information to the relevant authorities.

Yesterday, Chegu Bard shared a 93-second video on TikTok that appeared to depict Mohammad Agus engaged in a conversation of sexual nature during a video call.