KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 ― Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff today confirmed he had sent his notice to resign as the director-general of the Community Communications Department (J-Kom) to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

He said the decision was made as he has received a new job offer and was not due to pressure from any parties to let go the J-Kom post which he held since February 2 this year.

“I have an offer (employment), there was no pressure on me. So when everything has been settled, whether I want to retire or take on a new post which is even more challenging, just wait for the news.

“If my resignation is accepted by the prime minister, I will resign immediately,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Advertisement

The prime minister is currently leading a delegation to the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco, United States from November 14 to 17. ― Bernama



