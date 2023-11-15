KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Members of the public are invited to attend the three-day Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium grounds from December 8 to 10.

The programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) from 9am to 10pm, aims at promoting new policies and initiatives introduced to the people.

The programme secretariat said in a statement today that it also aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction and goals, as well as building trust and confidence between the government and the people through periodic achievement reporting method.

“Among the attractions throughout the three days of the programme are the delivery of services directly to the people, engagement sessions between the ministries and the people, the Madani Mega Sale and others.

“The people will also have the opportunity to see the government’s achievements and long-term planning through the exhibitions,” it said.

The organisation of the programme in collaboration with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation will focus on three components, namely the achievement showcase, the people’s touchpoint service and the People’s Well-being Initiative.

“These three components are the government’s efforts to ensure that the interests of the people are being given priority in line with the core values of Malaysia Madani — sustainability, care and compassion, respect, innovation, prosperity and trust,” it said.

The programme will also involve the strategic collaboration of various ministries and agencies, government-linked companies (GLCs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), private sector and stakeholders.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to close the programme on December 10. — Bernama