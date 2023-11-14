SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 14 ― Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today for the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from November 14 to 17.

The aircraft carrying Anwar for his inaugural Apec meeting as the head of government landed at San Francisco International Airport, California, at 9.37pm (1.37pm Malaysian time on Tuesday, November 14).

Anwar, his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil and other members of the delegation were received by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Malaysian Ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz and Consul General of Malaysia in Los Angeles, Anil Fahriza Adenan.

Advertisement

He was also greeted by the Assistant Chief of Protocol for Diplomatic Affairs at the United States (US) Department of State, Nan Kennelly on arrival.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is set to take the opportunity to share Malaysia’s priorities and principles under the Madani Economy framework, emphasising inclusivity, sustainable development, and cooperation for shared prosperity at the meeting.

At various multilateral and bilateral platforms, the prime minister aims to highlight the Palestinian situation, to advocate global support, humanitarian access, and a just resolution to the conflict.

Advertisement

Anwar will also participate in the Apec Economic Leaders’ Informal Dialogue with Guests, namely with the leaders of Colombia, Fiji and India; the Apec Business Advisory Council (ABAC) Dialogue with Apec Economic Leaders; and the Apec 2023 CEO Summit.

He will also participate in the Second Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) Leaders’ meeting.

One of the highlights of the visit is the Prime Minister’s public lecture to students and scholars at the University of California, Berkeley, focusing on “Superpower Rivalry and Rising Tensions in the Asia-Pacific ― The View from Southeast Asia”.

In giving an overview of the geopolitical situation, Anwar will also touch on democracy, constitutional liberties, and Islamophobia.

Apart from that, the prime minister has been scheduled to have one-on-one meetings with prominent American business leaders, on the sidelines of the AELM.

These meetings are aimed at finalising high-value investments which would create high-quality job opportunities in Malaysia, in line with the government’s priorities as outlined in the Madani Economy framework and National Industrial Master Plan 2030.

Anwar is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several Leaders of Apec Economies to explore means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas for mutual benefits.

Furthermore, he is also expected to witness the exchange of an agreement between BlackBerry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on cybersecurity cooperation.

Before returning to Malaysia, the prime minister will meet the Malaysian diaspora and students in San Francisco at a dinner event.

Apec 2023 themed, “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All,” is expected to adopt the Apec Leaders’ 2023 Golden Gate Declaration, and advance efforts reflecting Apec Economies’ commitment to address global challenges towards realising the Apec Putrajaya Vision 2040.

The US and Malaysia are among the 12 founding members of Apec. The others are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico and Papua New Guinea followed suit in 1993. Chile acceded in 1994 and in 1998, Peru, Russia and Vietnam also joined the cooperation, taking the full membership to 21.

Apec is home to close to three billion people, 62 per cent of world Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 48 per cent of world trade in 2021. ― Bernama