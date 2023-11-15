TANJONG KARANG, Nov 15 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), will supply 60,000 food kits to the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) for distribution to victims of disasters, especially floods, nationwide.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Chan Foong Hin said of the total, 40,000 food kits will be provided as first-phase stock by the end of this year in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon season.

“This is early assistance that will be provided to every family of disaster victims. It consists of basic necessities and ready-to-eat food items supplied by local entrepreneurs,” he told reporters after the launch of a programme for the distribution of Northeast Monsoon food kits at the Fama Food Processing Centre today.

Fama chairman Aminuddin Zulkipli, Fama director-general Abdul Rashid Bahri, Nadma director-general Datuk Khairl Shahril Idrus, and Selangor Civil Defence Force director Ghazali Abd Rahman were also present at the event.

Chan said that since 2015, Fama has distributed 295,214 food kits to Nadma. Each kit contains 12 food items, including rice, salt, sugar, condensed milk, coffee, sweet soy sauce, vermicelli, and ready-to-eat food.

Meanwhile, Khairul Shahril said the number of food kits provided will be increased from time to time to help ease the burden of disaster victims.

On preparations for possible disasters, including floods, he said Nadma is at a high level of preparedness to face any eventuality.

“The preparations made include logistics, healthcare, and coordination of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government agencies.

“We have also set up 8,000 relief centres in schools and community halls nationwide,” he said. — Bernama