SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be leading the Malaysia delegation at the 30th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from November 14 -17, 2023, reflecting Putrajaya’s proposed active engagement in the regional forum.

“The Prime Minister’s presence reflects Malaysia’s proposed active engagement during the 30th Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting and will contribute towards efforts on addressing issues that are critical at the regional level, primarily within the Asia-Pacific,” the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), which is facilitating the attendance, said in a statement today.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) is a regional economic forum with 21 members.

The AELM, themed “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All”, will see the Prime Minister being accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and senior government officials.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister will also lead the Malaysian delegation at the Apec Economic Leaders’ Informal Dialogue with guests, namely leaders of Colombia, Fiji and India, the Apec Business Advisory Council (Abac) Dialogue with Apec Economic Leaders and the Apec Economic Leaders’ Retreat.

These events will serve as an opportunity for the Prime Minister to articulate Malaysia’s perspectives on the current global economy and exchange views on pressing regional issues with esteemed Apec leaders, influential CEOs and successful entrepreneurs.

Miti said Tengku Zafrul will also accompany the Prime Minister to the Second Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Leaders’ Meeting, organised on the sidelines of AELM, on November 16.

IPEF, a 14-nation cooperative framework in the Indo-Pacific, was set up under US President Joe Biden’s administration to address long-term economic issues, enabling partners to nimbly respond and keep pace with new global challenges and opportunities.

Anwar is also scheduled to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts to strengthen bilateral relationships, exchange ideas on enhancing economic integration among Apec economies as well as to discuss on how trade and investment could be part of the solution in cushioning the impact of geopolitical and geoeconomic complexities.

Prime Minister’s meeting with Google, Enovix and TikTok

Tengku Zafrul said: “Capitalising on the Prime Minister’s presence in San Francisco, Miti has also arranged for one-on-one meetings with the top management of Google, Enovix, Microsoft and TikTok on the sidelines of the AELM.”

“These meetings are aimed at finalising potential investments which would create high-quality job opportunities in Malaysia, in line with the strategies and objectives outlined in the Madani Economic Framework and New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).”

In conjunction with his presence in San Francisco, Anwar will also deliver a public lecture on “Superpower Rivalry and Rising Tensions in the Asia-Pacific — The View from Southeast Asia” at Berkeley University on November 14.

Additionally, a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora based in San Francisco will be organised on November 17 to provide an opportunity for the Prime Minister to share his thoughts and vision under the Malaysia Madani Framework.

In its role as the Apec chair for 2023, the United States (US) will be hosting the AELM, the penultimate Apec meeting of the year. Apec 2023 marks the US’ third time hosting the AELM, following its previous hosting years in Blake Island (1993) and (Honolulu) 2011.

This year, the US expects to adopt the Apec Leaders’ 2023 Golden Gate Declaration which will serve as a testament to the region’s commitment to address global challenges and advance Apec’s efforts towards realising the Putrajaya Vision 2040.

The issuance of the leaders’ declaration underscores the spirit of unity and cooperation among Apec economies, particularly in light of ongoing challenges, which include the climate crisis and supply chain disruptions.

The US and Malaysia are among the 12 founding members of Apec. The others are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico and Papua New Guinea followed in 1993. Chile acceded in 1994 and in 1998, Peru, Russia and Vietnam joined, taking the full membership to 21. — Bernama