KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Malaysia will fulfil its responsibilities to the best of its ability in voicing its views on the Palestinian-Israeli crisis at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Week in San Francisco, California, next week.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said certain developments related to the crisis need to be discussed first.

“We will discuss some developments, and we will carry out our responsibilities to the best of our ability,” he told reporters briefly after opening the MPOB International Palm Oil Congress and Exhibition (PIPOC) 2023 here today.

Anwar said this in response to whether he would use the Apec 2023 platform to address the issue of Israeli brutality against the Palestinians.

Yesterday, Anwar confirmed that he would be attending the Apec 2023 amid demands for him not to.

He said the decision to participate in the conference was to protect the country’s interests from various angles of diplomatic, security and economic relations.

At the same time, he said he would not budge in defending justice and supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people.

Apec is a regional economic forum established in 1989 to capitalise on the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific, and this year, it will take place in San Francisco from November 11 to 17.

Meanwhile, PIPOC 2023, which is taking place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from yesterday until tomorrow, has gathered over 100 speakers and around 2,000 participants from around the world.

PIPOC 2023 serves as a platform for sharing insights, economic trends, and the latest technology exchange in the palm oil industry, involving more than 400 exhibitors. — Bernama