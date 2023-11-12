RIYADH, Nov 12 — The Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has departed for Jeddah, where he is scheduled to perform the umrah with his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, at the holy city of Makkah.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Malaysian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah.

The special aircraft with the Prime Minister and wife onboard left King Khalid International Airport at 2am local time (7am Sunday Malaysian time), and headed for King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah.

Anwar arrived in Riyadh yesterday afternoon to attend the 8th Extraordinary Islamic Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held at King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre, to discuss the ongoing Israeli aggression in Palestine.

Leaders and delegates from OIC member states gathered at the summit, which was hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister is expected to depart Jeddah for San Francisco, United States of America, to join the 2023 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week. — Bernama