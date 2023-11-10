GEORGE TOWN, Nov 10 — The Penang City Council (MBPP) denied not approving an application to install a 15 metre (m) long Palestinian flag at Jalan Sungai PPR, and in fact the council had no objection to show solidarity with the unrest happening to the Palestinian people.

MBPP in a statement today said the installation of the Palestinian flag at Jalan Sungai flats was carried out before getting approval from the local authority (PBT).

“The application was submitted to MBPP on October 11 while the approval was given on October 23 but the Palestinian flag was hung on October 14 before the date the approval was issued.

“The flag was put up before MBPP gave a written response to the party concerned through an official letter dated Oct 23 and the act of raising the flag without obtaining MBPP’s approval is considered a violation of MBPP’s guidelines,” according to the statement today.

Advertisement

It said any proposed installation of equipment or implementation of activities at MBPP’s premises must first be approved by MBPP, however, on MBPP’s discretion, the flag is still hanging there and MBPP has no objection to display the symbol of solidarity against the unrest happening to the Palestinian people.

On Thursday, a letter from MBPP that allegedly did not approve the application by the Village Community Management Council (MPKK) to raise the Palestinian flag at Jalan Sungai PPR here went viral on TikTok .

Earlier, residents had raised a 15-metre long Palestinian flag in the flat as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle. — Bernama

Advertisement