KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today met representatives of social media platform provider TikTok and Meta company to discuss issues involving regulation of content.

Fahmi, in a Facebook post, said among the matters discussed was the issue of Palestine-related content being removed from TikTok, online gambling and the coordinated inauthentic behaviour (CIB) strategy on the platform.

“In the discussion, I raised several complaints and major issues involving the two platforms and asked TikTok and Meta to take immediate action.

“TikTok and Meta have given a commitment to extend closer cooperation to resolve the issues raised,” he said.

Earlier, Fahmi had revealed that there were evidence and consumer complaints that TikTok had systematically removed content from Malaysia related to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Following that, he directed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to issue a strong caution to TikTok and Meta as well as to arrange a meeting with the social media platform providers to discuss the issue. — Bernama

