PUTRAJAYA, Nov 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed hope that China would join forces to ensure the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can be resolved quickly so that humanitarian aid could be sent to Gaza without restrictions.

According to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, the matter was conveyed by Anwar to China’s Vice President Han Zheng during their meeting at Perdana Putra here today.

Han, who is on a four-day official visit to Malaysia, had earlier paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister.

“Anwar also expressed hope that China would play a more active role. China also responded positively to the suggestion that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must be resolved quickly,” Zambry told reporters after the meeting.

Zambry said China also reiterated its commitment to recognising Palestine’s status.

China is the current Chair of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

On November 3, China reportedly stated that the situation between Palestine and Israel is the most urgent matter, emphasising the need for a ceasefire to prevent a more severe humanitarian disaster and escalation of the conflict.

The bilateral discussions between Anwar and Han, which lasted over an hour, also touched on efforts to strengthen Malaysia-China relations and enhance investment and cooperation in various sectors.

Also discussed were regional and international issues of mutual interest, collaboration in the halal industry, and the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, which will be celebrated in 2024.

Han’s visit also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

For over a decade, China has stood as Malaysia’s largest trading partner.

In 2022, the total trade between Malaysia and China reached RM487.13 billion, reflecting a 15.6 per cent increase from 2021.

Furthermore, China emerged as the largest foreign direct investor in Malaysia for 2022, with investments amounting to RM55.4 billion. — Bernama