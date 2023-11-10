SERDANG, Nov 10 — The federal government will be sending the RM1 million solidarity fund it set up for Palestine directly to Gaza.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the fund will not be channelled through Fatah, one of the biggest political parties in Palestine.

“Direct to Gaza,” he replied to reporters at the Serdang Hospital here after performing his Friday prayers.

The RM1 million fund was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last month.

Anwar was also asked to comment on Malaysia’s stand about the evacuation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, where the population has been under daily bombardment from the Israeli military since November 7, to Sinai in Egypt.

Food, water, energy, medical supplies and places of refuge for the civilian Palestinian population have been cut off in recent days.

Anwar also said it will be discussed in a meeting tomorrow and gave no further details.

