PETALING JAYA, Nov 9 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman announced today that he has decided to step down as Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president following his conviction for corruption charges this morning.

He said, however, that he will still hold the position of Muar member of Parliament.

“I no longer deserve the role of party president and will immediately vacate the position while I clear my name in court,” he told reporters during a press conference at Muda headquarters here, today.

MORE TO COME

