KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to not delay when it comes to approved development projects in the nation’s capital.

He said that delaying the implementation of such projects would have consequences and difficulties for various parties, especially if it involves the interests of investors and the public.

“That’s why we decided earlier, after two weeks, a report must be submitted to present the status of the implementation of the development projects that were decided earlier,” he said during his speech at the launch of the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 here.

The prime minister also said that there is a need to focus on the speed of approval after making decisions as it is still unsatisfactory.

“The speed of approval after making decisions is crucial. Problems arise when we delay the approval.

“Amid political and social turmoil, the problem becomes increasingly complex due to new discoveries and knowledge, as well as new actions that need to be emphasised,” he said.

He also said that it is not just a matter of continuing the plan, but also taking into account the demands of the current times, as the issues are changing over time.

Taking an example from the Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) project in Tanjung Malim, he said the increase in the skilled engineering workforce acquired additional expertise in the area.

“Essentially, it is clear that the economy and the sustainable management of professional engineering are very good, despite some weaknesses, particularly in execution.

“In Tanjung Malim, there is an addition of good engineering manpower, gaining additional expertise there,” he said.

Anwar said he hopes that DBKL becomes an example of a civil city, not only with beautiful skyscrapers, clean stalls, lovely residences, and green areas but also with efficient project approval management.

Also present were Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh, and the Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also Anwar's wife.