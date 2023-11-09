KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — More Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected to declare their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, according to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman described the recent actions of several Opposition MPs declaring their support for the prime minister as a highly positive development.

“We believe that not only these four individuals, but perhaps more will follow suit.

“...we should view this support positively,” he told reporters after the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding on the Malaysia-China Youth TVET Training Programme in Parliament here today.

The deputy prime minister said this in response to the move by four Bersatu MPs, namely Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Zahari Kechik (Jeli), who declared their support for Anwar.

Elaborating, the Umno president said the government must be ready to face a new political reality following this latest development.

He also advised the four Umno divisions that have received support from Bersatu MPs not to be complacent but instead, work on strengthening their influence at the grassroots level to win back voter support.

Ahmad Zahid also said that most of the MPs expressing support were former Umno members, and discussions would be held with leaders at the division level on whether they can return to the party or not.

“Even though they are assisting and supporting the prime minister, Umno as a political entity must strengthen its influence at the grassroots level to regain voter and public support for anyone nominated to represent Umno and BN in the respective areas in the future,” he said. — Bernama