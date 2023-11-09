KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the party’s Supreme Council will hold an emergency meeting tonight to discuss an alleged plot against the party.

In a statement today, he said the meeting was called following a recent development regarding the party and its Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact.

“I received information that there is a planned movement from the opposing party to weaken Bersatu and PN by using bribes and threats against its Members of Parliament.

“Bersatu will not bow to this evil alliance and the party will take decisive action,” said Muhyiddin in a statement here.

MORE TO COME