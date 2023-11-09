KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has reportedly declared the end of the political careers of the four MPs from his party who are backing the Anwar administration.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said he is certain that the party would never field the four as candidates in the next general election following their actions.

“Their careers in Bersatu are technically finished,” he told English daily The Star.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal also reportedly questioned the timing of the MPs’ sudden switch of their loyalties, which is nearly a year after the 15th general election on November 19 last year.

He alleged that there was something that triggered the four to switch their loyalties close to a year after they were elected as MPs.

“Why now, after the government has got the majority support of 148 MPs, that suddenly these MPs switched camps?

“Of course, their excuse is because of constituency allocations, but there is more to it,” he reportedly said.

He also repeated allegations that the four MPs had received offers from several individuals the party believes to be linked to the government.

“We have filed a police report as explained by [Bersatu secretary-general and Opposition Leader] Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, so we’ll wait for it to be resolved before we cross the bridge,” he was quoted saying.

Yesterday, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik became the latest Opposition lawmaker from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to declare his support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government.

He joined Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan) and Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) in backing Anwar, but still remaining in Bersatu.

Anwar has denied his involvement in the MPs’ decision, after Hamzah accused individuals linked to his administration of enticing Bersatu’s MPs to switch their allegiance with money and top positions in government-linked companies.