KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The four Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs who recently pledged their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have formally requested to be allowed to cross the aisle to the government side.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul disclosed that the request was made in writing to his office as he has the prerogative to decide.

He said the Bersatu four told him they were no longer “comfortable” sitting with the rest of their party colleagues in the Opposition bloc.

“The law does not stop the MPs from pleading their support. That’s why they have not lost their seats.

Advertisement

“But they have requested that their seating be moved to the unity government bloc. They are not comfortable sitting among their old mates,” he told a news conference in his office at Parliament this afternoon.

“I can make some changes to give them some leeway, but I will deliberate on the request.

“But they have requested to move their seating,” he added.

Advertisement

Johari was referring to Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, Jeli MP Zahari Kechik, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, and Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman.

All four MPs from Bersatu said they did so to ensure that federal funds would continue to flow for the welfare of their constituents.

According to Johari, he will likely make a decision after the Deepavali break, indicating that he has yet to decide on the matter.

He likened the situation to Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman who requested to be seated away from the unity government bloc.

“I allowed it, so that it is more comfortable for him. It is like in a family you have some misunderstanding, last time you slept in the room, now you are moved to the living room, for example,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johari said the move to pledge support for the unity government by the four MPs was their right, whatever their motivation might be.

“Administratively, there is no problem,” he said.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has since said Suhaili is suspended as a party member for six years and Iskandar Dzulkarnain for four years, for insubordination.

Hamzah added that the party will take control of the Kuala Kangsar and Labuan divisions.

No disciplinary action has been announced against Mohd Azizi and Zahari at the time of writing.