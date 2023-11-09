KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — With Deepavali just days away, former DAP politician P. Ramasamy is probably heaving a sigh of relief at having one less worry to cloud his celebration of the festival of lights.

The former Penang deputy chief minister was able to garner the RM1.52 million required to pay controversial Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik as ordered by the High Court on November 2, after losing a defamation suit filed by the latter.

“Crowdfunding last 7 days, from November 2, 2023, at 2.30pm until November 9, 2923, 11am. Total of 7 days; 164 hrs and 30 minutes. Less than 7 days.

“Fantastic effort on the part of donors from all sections of the society,” he posted on his Facebook account today.

He described the financial show of support as “the best Deepavali present” and called on members of the public to stop their donations as the target had been met.

Ramsamy said the fund totalled RM1,523,187.38.

The crowdfund was initiated after the High Court ruled in favour of Dr Zakir’s two defamation suits against Ramasamy that were filed in 2019.

Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz ordered Ramasamy to pay Dr Zakir

Dr Zakir’s two defamations ordered Ramasamy to make a public apology to Dr Zakir and pay the latter damages in compensation within 30 days of the ruling.

The amount included RM1 million for general damages, RM100,000 for compensatory damages, RM100,000 for aggravated damages, and RM250,000 for exemplary damages, and RM70,000 in court costs.

But Ramasamy said he intends to appeal the verdict, and if the Court of Appeal decides in his favour, the funds raised will be donated to those in need.