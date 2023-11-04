KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Independent preacher Dr Zakir Naik today said that he will donate the full amount of RM1.52 million compensation from former Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy to the Palestinian cause.

Dr Zakir thanked the High Court of Malaysia for ordering Ramasamy to pay him the damages for defamation.

“I pray that Allah accepts from me this humble effort for His sake.

“In protecting Al Masjid Al Aqsa, the third holiest site in Islam, the Palestinians are carrying out a Fardh Kifayah (communal obligation) on behalf of the entire Muslim Ummah.

“I pray that Allah grants steadfastness and victory to the Palestinian resistance. May He ease the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Palestine, strengthen them against their oppressors, and admit their martyrs to the highest rank in paradise. Aameen,” he posted the statement on his Facebook page.

On Thursday, the High Court here ordered former Ramasamy to pay more than RM1 million in damages for defaming Dr Zakir.

This followed Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz’s decision in allowing two suits by Dr Zakir.

The judge also ordered the defendant (Ramasamy) to pay the said amount to the plaintiff (Dr Zakir) within 30 days from today.

The two suits were filed respectively in October and December 2019.

The damages include RM1 million for general damages, RM100,000 for compensatory damages, RM100,000 for aggravated damages, and RM250,000 for exemplary damages.

The judge ordered Ramasamy to pay RM70,000 in costs to Dr Zakir.

The judge also ordered Ramasamy to make a public apology to Dr Zakir but Ramasamy’s counsel Razlan Hadri Zulkifli informed the court they would file an application to stay the need for the defendant to apologise to Dr Zakir, pending their appeal to the Court of Appeal.