KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The High Court here today ordered former Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy to pay more than RM1 million in damages for defaming independent preacher Zakir Naik.

This followed Judge Hayatul Akmal Abdul Aziz's decision in allowing two suits by Zakir.

The judge also ordered the defendant (Ramasamy) to pay the said amount to the plaintiff (Zakir) within 30 days from today.

The two suits were filed respectively in October and December 2019.

Advertisement

Ramasamy attended court while Zakir joined online proceedings as he is in Nigeria for a talk. ― Bernama



