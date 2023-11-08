IPOH, Nov 8 — Police are tightening security controls at national borders and entry points, and are also keeping a close watch on individuals in the country who might be targeted in connection with the conflict involving Israel and Palestine.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that follow-up actions would be taken if there were any attempts by any parties to violate the country’s laws.

“There is nothing to be worried about at the moment, our records also show that we were able to make early detection of actions that could pose threats to the country’s security,” he told a press conference after officiating the 54th Anniversary Celebration of the VAT 69 Commando special forces team at Sultan Nazrin Shah Parade Square here today.

In another development, Ayob Khan said police have submitted an investigation paper to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) regarding a case involving a man suspected of posting threatening messages to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek on social media.

He said charges will be made under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The police have also received further instructions to obtain a forensic report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC),” he said.

Police were reported to have arrested the 28-year-old man in Setapak and had also obtained a three-day remand order against the man for investigation under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code. — Bernama