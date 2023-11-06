KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The allocation of RM19 billion for the Home Ministry (KDN) under the Budget 2024 is to strengthen national security controls and to ensure the ministry personnel’s welfare.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this was in line with the ministry’s role of managing various departments and agencies that ensure public safety and border controls.

“KDN functions under 51 parliamentary Acts, through seven main cores, including strengthening security and public order, management of detainees, border, maritime and entry control, foreign national management affairs, drug rehabilitation and prevention, empowering communities, industries and ministry personnel welfare.

“The ministry has around 120,000 police personnel, 15,000 immigration department personnel, and around 60,000 People’s Volunteer Corps personnel, among others, so the RM19 million allocation allows us to make improvements in various aspects, especially personnel welfare,” he said as a guest on RTM’s Naratif Khas programme entitled “Post Budget 2024: Strengthening Unity and National Security” tonight.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had raised the allocation to KDN to RM19 million when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 on October 13, a RM500 million increase compared to the year before.

Saifuddin Nasution added that the allocation would enable land and maritime border controls to be improved to curb illegal activities in those areas.

“Land borders span about 4,000 kilometres (km) while sea borders are around 590,000 sq km and cigarette smuggling, illegal fishing and other (crime) occurs there... the estimated loss is around RM5 billion annually.

“Therefore the impact is of great concern if our land and sea security measures are neglected or inefficient, that’s part of the justification for the allocation to KDN,” he added. — Bernama