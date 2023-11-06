KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad today said it has cost RM8.2 million so far this year to clear the rivers here and in Selangor of rubbish.

The minister said RM4.5 million has been spent in Kuala Lumpur in the year to date and RM3.6 million in Selangor during the same period.

“The cost of this maintenance can be reduced if the garbage disposal issue can be overcome together to avoid environmental pollution and the risk of flooding,” he said during a site visit at Selayang Wholesale Market here, today.

The amount included RM166,320 for garbage maintenance works at the log boom structure in the Jinjang Flood Reservoir, with an additional annual expenditure of RM150,000 for waste maintenance at Anak Sungai Udang.

Nik Nazmi said it was important for all parties to contribute towards keeping rivers clean, and pointed out that Sungai Jinjang and Anak Sungai Udang flowed through vital hubs such as the Selayang Wholesale Market and the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market.

He said that to ensure the free flow of river water and reduce flood risks, the Kuala Lumpur Department of Drainage and Irrigation, in collaboration with the Klang River Basin Office and the Gombak District JPS, have undertaken comprehensive maintenance work.

“This includes the cleaning of garbage traps such as Gross Pollutant Trap, Log Boom, and Trash Rake.

He said that the frequency of garbage collection varies, with intervals ranging from once a week to more frequent clean-ups, depending on the needs of the respective rivers.

He added that the sustainability of these waterways is crucial due to their proximity to densely populated residential areas, which contributes to the accumulation of garbage in trap structures.

“Maintenance records indicate that in 2021, 60 tonnes of garbage were collected around the Jinjang Flood Reservoir. This figure slightly decreased to 59 tonnes in 2022, and further dropped to 36 tonnes up until September 2023,” he said.

On the issue of illegal dumping, he highlighted the need for a two-pronged approach that focused on both the severity of fines and increased enforcement.

“Yes, there are plans to increase penalties for those who are caught doing environmentally harmful activities. The second is the issue of enforcement. We have to see how we can improve enforcement so that they can stop throwing garbage in river areas,” he said.

He also urged the public to take the issue of river pollution seriously as reducing the risk of flooding was important to public interest and environmental sustainability.