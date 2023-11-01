KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — The Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC) is preparing a Cabinet Paper on the implementation of a new mechanism for setting water tariffs, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said if the proposal was adopted by the Cabinet, it would allow water operators in every state to determine their own mechanism for fixing water tariffs without referring to the federal level for approval.

“I see almost the same view from state governments across parties, that the water problem we are facing is due to the question of tariffs. There are some which have not had an increase (water tariff) in 40 years, especially with the previous government allowing a hike for the non-domestic sector.

“But we need to (raise tariffs) because many states without a lot of industrial and commercial entities need to raise the domestic sector tariff. Thank God, this agreement seems to be across parties.

“With this mechanism, we will allow water operators to raise tariffs without having to bring it to the minister. At the same time, we need to look into protecting B40 consumers and part of M40,” he said when winding up the Supply Bill 2024 debate at the policy stage on behalf of the ministry.

Meanwhile, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the ministry had agreed to hold the Unity Week celebration next year in Johor.

He said the ministry would consider including the Rukun Negara programme in the annual celebration.

At the same time, it would continue with several other programmes next year, including the Rukun Negara exploration and “Ini Warisan Kita” activities.

“Apart from this, programmes under the National Museum Department like Citra Nusa@Muzium, Harmoni and unity promotion will continue.

“The ministry will ensure allocations approved under Budget 2024 are in accordance with plans drawn up to achieve the objectives,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill on behalf of the ministry. — Bernama