KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The digital literacy empowerment programme for persons with disabilities (PwD) is one of the government's efforts to connect the community with government agencies, in line with Malaysia MADANI aspirations.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the programme was also to ensure that no community in this country is marginalised in the implementation of government policies and initiatives.

He added that the programme also serves as a platform to promote initiatives introduced by his ministry, particularly, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to enable the disabled community to obtain various benefits.

“Digital world acts as an enabler which gives this community the opportunity to communicate without constraints.

“Thus, the implementation of the development and digital empowerment programme for disabled youth is to enable them to use opportunities as best as possible and increase their marketability,” he said when officiating the programme today.

He added that there are four main objectives which are emphasised through the PwD Digital Literacy Empowerment programme, which are raising awareness and advocacy for the PwD community; exposure to the community regarding cyber crime vigilance; educating and protecting internet users from online risks and threats; and increasing the digital literacy level of the community.

“All these objectives are achieved through the sharing of several modules which include three aspects, namely internet awareness, digital entrepreneurship and digital empowerment,” he said.

Fahmi said that the modules were presented by several government agencies and private entities, including the MCMC, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) and Shopee. — Bernama